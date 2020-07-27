Williams Companies Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

