Vecima Networks Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.09 million for the quarter.

VCM stock opened at C$10.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,122.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.11.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

