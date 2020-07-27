Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 424,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 316,067 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

