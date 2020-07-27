Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MKTX opened at $505.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

