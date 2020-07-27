Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

AN opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

