SunTrust Banks Weighs in on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $4.80 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $959.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

