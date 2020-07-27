Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of HST opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

