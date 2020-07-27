Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $8.53 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

