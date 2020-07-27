Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:PK)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $8.53 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Earnings History and Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$611.90 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. This Quarter
$611.90 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. This Quarter
$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc This Quarter
$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc This Quarter
Farfetch Ltd Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Farfetch Ltd Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
First American Financial Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
First American Financial Corp Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
LiveRamp Holdings Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
LiveRamp Holdings Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report