SunTrust Banks Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,882,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 602,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

