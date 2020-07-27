FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Decreased by Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.