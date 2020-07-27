Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYA. ValuEngine upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $478.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden acquired 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $77,138 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

