Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.21 Million

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $351.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.11 million and the highest is $359.31 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $372.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

