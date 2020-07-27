$11.39 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post sales of $11.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the highest is $19.50 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $64.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $88.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.30 million to $107.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $120.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $357.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.25. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

