Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the highest is $6.40 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $26.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $26.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of ARW opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,465 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

