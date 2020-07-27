Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $18.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

