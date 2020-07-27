$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.56 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 155.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $639,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.21 Million
Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.21 Million
$11.39 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc This Quarter
$11.39 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion
Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion
$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. This Quarter
$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. This Quarter
Cedar Fair, L.P. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million
Cedar Fair, L.P. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report