$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.56 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 155.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $639,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.