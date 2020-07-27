Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $26.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $70.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $436.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $623.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $763.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $4,607,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.