$700.99 Million in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce $700.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.00 million and the lowest is $613.00 million. Apache reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

APA opened at $14.20 on Monday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

