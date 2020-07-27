Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to report sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $13.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tenneco by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.