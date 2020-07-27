Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.15 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $21.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

