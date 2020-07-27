Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce $317.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.15 million and the lowest is $296.50 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $416.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

