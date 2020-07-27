$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $988,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $186.92 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

