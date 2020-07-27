Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $29.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $30.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.96 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE MGA opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

