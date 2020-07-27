Zacks Investment Research Lowers CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of CTK opened at $6.79 on Friday. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 104.77%. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

