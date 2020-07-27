William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

