Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

