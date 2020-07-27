PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.