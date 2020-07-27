Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Buy

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

PERI stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.