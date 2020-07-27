IMPINJ (PI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect IMPINJ to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IMPINJ to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

