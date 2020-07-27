Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

