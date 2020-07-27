Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $9.85 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

