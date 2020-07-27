National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.