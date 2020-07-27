Moelis & Co (MC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Moelis & Co to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

