Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($78.09) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.60 ($92.81).

FME opened at €76.42 ($85.87) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($91.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

