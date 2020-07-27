Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

NYSE IMAX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.01 million, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the second quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imax during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

