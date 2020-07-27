Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

NYSE HON opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

