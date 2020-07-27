Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSSS. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Sutter Rock Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 5,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,491,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,202.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

