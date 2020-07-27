Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.10% from the company’s previous close.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut SciPlay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

SciPlay stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

