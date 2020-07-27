Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

