Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

