Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $105,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.