Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $105,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
