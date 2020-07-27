Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 122.16 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71).

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

