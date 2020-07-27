Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 122.16 ($1.50) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

