South32’s (S32) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

S32 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 122.50 ($1.51).

LON S32 opened at GBX 121.66 ($1.50) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.02. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.56 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.55.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

