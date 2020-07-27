Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,684 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,192 ($26.98) to GBX 2,684 ($33.03) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($36.96) to GBX 3,086 ($37.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,701 ($33.24) to GBX 2,917 ($35.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,764.93 ($34.03).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,463 ($30.31) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,449.30. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 22.58 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($32.27), for a total value of £1,311,000 ($1,613,339.90).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

