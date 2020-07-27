Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Oncimmune (LON:ONC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ONC stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. Oncimmune has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.95 ($1.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.60.

In other news, insider Carsten Schroeder bought 18,000 shares of Oncimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £15,300 ($18,828.45). Also, insider Meinhard Schmidt bought 13,000 shares of Oncimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,440 ($30,076.30).

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

