President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. President Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.08).

Get President Energy alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Monday. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.40. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.