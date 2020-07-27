Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,060 Price Target

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 1,060 ($13.04) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($13.11) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,010.33 ($12.43).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 903 ($11.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 924.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 943.95. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21).

In other news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48). Insiders have bought a total of 15,837 shares of company stock worth $13,953,989 over the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

