Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.46) price target (down previously from GBX 654 ($8.05)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 754.60 ($9.29).

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 1,191.50 ($14.66) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43). The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 867.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.14.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

