Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €51.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €51.00 ($57.30) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.56 ($51.19).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €37.54 ($42.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($54.36).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

