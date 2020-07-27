Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($19.81) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,956.60 ($24.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,867.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,701.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 473 shares of company stock worth $772,506.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

